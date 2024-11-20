2024 was a big year for women’s basketball, as women’s college hoops and the WNBA both became regular topics of the national sports conversation. That wave of growth will continue to start 2025, as Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are launching their 3-on-3 league in Miami, Unrivaled, that will bring 36 players together onto six teams for a new offseason pro league.

As of Wednesday, the league had announced 34 of the 36 players that would be in Miami for the start of play in January. Even with two players still yet to be named, the league unveiled the team rosters for all six teams, along with a breakdown of what pod each player came from.