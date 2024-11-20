2024 was a big year for women’s basketball, as women’s college hoops and the WNBA both became regular topics of the national sports conversation. That wave of growth will continue to start 2025, as Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are launching their 3-on-3 league in Miami, Unrivaled, that will bring 36 players together onto six teams for a new offseason pro league.
As of Wednesday, the league had announced 34 of the 36 players that would be in Miami for the start of play in January. Even with two players still yet to be named, the league unveiled the team rosters for all six teams, along with a breakdown of what pod each player came from.
Vinyl (Coach: Teresa Weatherspoon)
Arike Ogunbowale
Rhyne Howard
Aliyah Boston
Jordin Canada
Rae Burrell
Dearica Hamby
Rose (Coach: Nola Henry)
Chelsea Gray
Kahleah Copper
Angel Reese
Brittney Sykes
Lexie Hull
Azura Stevens
Mist (Coach: Phil Handy)
Jewell Loyd
DiJonai Carrington
Breanna Stewart
Courtney Vandersloot
Rickea Jackson
Aaliyah Edwards
Lunar Owls (Coach: DJ Sackmann)
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Allisha Gray
Napheesa Collier
Natasha Cloud
Wildcard
Shakira Austin
Phantom (Coach: Adam Harrington)
Jackie Young
Marina Mabrey
Satou Sabally
Tiffany Hayes
Wildcard
Brittney Griner
Laces (Coach: Andrew Wade)
Kelsey Plum
Kayla McBride
Alyssa Thomas
Courtney Williams
Kate Martin
Stefanie Dolson
We should find out who the two last wildcard players are soon that will fill out the rosters for the Phantom and Lunar Owls, and then everything will be set aside from the schedule. Games will begin on January 17, with TNT Sports broadcasting the action.