Update: Russell Westbrook Suffers Small Fracture In Right Hand

10.31.14 4 years ago

Already down Kevin Durant, the Oklahoma City Thunder will finish their game against the Los Angeles Clippers without their other superstar. Russell Westbrook exited midway through the second quarter with a right hand injury and will not return.

UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting that Westbrook suffered a fracture of the second metacarpal in his right hand. At the moment, there is no set timeline for his recovery:

It’s worth mentioning that Boston Celtics star Rajon Rondo suffered a similar injury in late September by breaking the third metacarpal of his left hand. Though the initial diagnosis had him sidelined for 6-8 weeks, Rondo played in the Celtics’ season-opener on Wednesday.

Let’s hope Westbrook’s recovery is just as swift.

PREVIOUSLY: It appeared the three-time All-Star hurt his shooting hand on the play below. See how he gets it caught on Kendrick Perkins?

He played several possessions more before leaving the game and heading straight to the locker room. In the tunnel, Westbrook exchanged words with opposing fans:

Nothing came of the incident other than what you see above. TNT’s David Aldridge reported that the patrons involved were escorted from Staples Center shortly after their dispute with the Thunder star.

Even better news for Oklahoma City in these dark times is that Russ returned to the bench after halftime despite knowing he wouldn’t play in the game:

It’s unknown what tests or procedures team medical personnel performed on Westbrook, but is certainly encouraging that he’s comfortable sitting on the sideline. Simple ice is a good sign, too.

The Thunder can stomach life without Durant and other contributors, but Russ, as well? No way.

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

