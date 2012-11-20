Video: Utah Had One Of The Best End-To-End Plays You’ll Ever See Last Night

Enes Kanter might be known more for his crazy summer weight loss, or for his apparent appetite for cheerleaders, but hopefully more than a handful of people caught this play last night. You won’t often see a block at the rim turn into an alley-oop on the other end with the ball almost never touching the floor (damn you Jamaal Tinsley for that useless dribble).

