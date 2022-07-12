The biggest question in the immediate aftermath of the Utah Jazz’s decision to trade Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves was whether or not Donovan Mitchell would be out the door next. The rumblings for months made it sound like the Jazz wanted to build around Mitchell going forward, but on Tuesday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Utah will listen to teams that are interested in trying to figure something out.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, one team that has long been linked to Mitchell is expected to try and make something happen. Jones brings word that the expectation is the New York Knicks, the team Mitchell supported while he was growing up just north of the five boroughs, are prepared to put an offer together sooner rather than later.

Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 12, 2022

Despite that, Jones made clear the Jazz will have an incredibly high bar teams need to clear if they are interested in acquiring Mitchell’s services.

Let’s be clear about this: the Jazz are currently not close to a Donovan Mitchell trade. And much like Gobert, they have no issues whatsoever in keeping him. Either a team is going to meet the bar to make this a convo, or he will be with the Jazz. They are not giving him away — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 12, 2022

The Knicks could, in theory, put together a package that includes four first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, along with a handful of young players like RJ Barrett. Beyond the fact it would serve as a homecoming for Mitchell, suiting up for New York would mean playing alongside high-profile free agent signing Jalen Brunson, against whom he battled in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.