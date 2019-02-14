NBA Teams Put On A Show With Valentine’s Day Twitter Messages

02.14.19 2 hours ago

@Sixers on Twitter

NBA All-Star Weekend doesn’t technically begin until Friday. In fact, six NBA teams are actually participating in fully sanctioned NBA games on Thursday evening, meaning that a lot of players (and team employees) have to put in a normal day’s work on Valentine’s Day. While that may be relatively unfortunate, the league’s 30 teams combined to put together some memorable content for the holiday of love, including a bunch of amusing Twitter cards shared with the world.

For starters, the Pelicans used their infamous King Cake Baby mascot to spread some joy and love on Thursday.

The Sixers referenced the NBA’s best Twitter follow with a themed card for all those process-minded.

Sweets are often a focus of Valentine’s Day and the Bulls reminded us of that with a horrible donut pun.

#NBA All-Star 2019
NBA All-Star 2019

