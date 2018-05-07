TNT

Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers was a guest commentator on Inside the NBA on Sunday night. It was a chance for those who know him from his time on the court to get to know the guard in a much different light.

Oladipo sat in Kenny Smith’s chair on Sunday, leaving him with Shaq, Ernie Johnson, and Charles Barkley to talk about Jazz/Rockets and a litany of NBA playoff news. But perhaps the most exciting part of the evening was when Barkley and Oladipo teamed up for a duet of a song they’ve both sang before, “New York, New York.”

The show had clips showing Oladipo performing the song as part of the All-Star talent contest, while Barkley seems to have performed it along with some sort of lounge act. But the two were asked to get up together and sing it together, which they gladly did.