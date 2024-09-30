For most of the NBA, the 2024-25 season officially kicked off on Monday with the annual media day extravaganza. That meant the yearly parade of quotes from players about what’s to come this season, as well as our first look at some big names on new teams.

Among those putting on a new uniform for the first time was Chris Paul, as the future Hall of Famer is now in San Antonio on a one-year deal to help the Spurs take a step forward. The biggest reason the Spurs pursued CP3 this summer was wanting to pair a high-level passing point guard with Victor Wembanyama for his sophomore campaign. Wemby and the Spurs started slowly last year, as they were in experimentation mode, but once they moved Victor to center and Tyus Jones into the starting lineup at point guard, Wembanyama took off and looked like at top-20 player in the NBA already on his way to a ROY win and DPOY runner-up. Adding Paul should give the Spurs 48 minutes of solid point guard play, which is a considerable upgrade from a year ago, and Wemby figures to benefit from having another player that can get him the ball in his spots and toss him lobs.

On Monday, Paul and Wembanyama were together in a Spurs uniform for the first time as the team snapped media day portraits, and while Paul (39) is nearly twice Wembanyama’s age (20), it’s CP3 who looks like a kid next to Wemby as the height discrepancy between the young center and veteran guard is really hammered home when they stand side by side.

Chris Paul is listed at 6′ tall, and while that’s maybe generous by an inch or two, he’s still above-average height for a man and yet, looks like a toddler next to Victor. NBA players standing next to Wembanyama really is an incredible genre of sports photography right now, whether it’s him making guards look like children or 7-footers like Rudy Gobert look normal.