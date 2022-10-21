Watch Victor Wembanyama Blow Up A 2-On-1 Fast Break By Himself

Victor Wembanyama is the runaway favorite to be selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft next summer, despite Scoot Henderson’s own individual greatness as a prospect. A couple weeks back, Wembanyama and Henderson faced off in Las Vegas, where Wembanyama hosted an absolute shooting clinic and dominated both games.

Now, the 7’4 Frenchman is back in Europe and continuing to make absurdly great plays. Most recently, he somehow erased a 2-on-1 fast break, where he confronted the lead ball-handler and forced a lob, only to immediate rotate himself around and meet the dunker at the rim. Spoiler: it worked out well for Wembanyama and not his challenger.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA WITH ONE OF THE CRAZIEST BLOCKS I'VE EVER SEEN, SHUTS DOWN THE 2V1 IN TRANSITION BY HIMSELF pic.twitter.com/Hz6817ioUr — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) October 21, 2022

The athleticism, namely the fluidity and quick leaping ability to spin and elevate so swiftly, is special, special stuff. It’s like he knows exactly how that play is going to unfold and shuts it down with ease. My goodness, this dude is awesome and supremely fun. He’s going to continue serving as such when he reaches the NBA, but that doesn’t make what he’s doing at the moment any less enjoyable. It only further builds anticipation and excitement.

I cannot wait to keep watching him perform plays that break my concept of what’s possible for most hoopers. I simply have to imagine that got quite a few league scouts and executives out of their seat, pondering whether the playoffs or Play-In are truly worthwhile this season.