victor wembanyama
Getty Image
DimeMag

Watch Victor Wembanyama Blow Up A 2-On-1 Fast Break By Himself

by:

Victor Wembanyama is the runaway favorite to be selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft next summer, despite Scoot Henderson’s own individual greatness as a prospect. A couple weeks back, Wembanyama and Henderson faced off in Las Vegas, where Wembanyama hosted an absolute shooting clinic and dominated both games.

Now, the 7’4 Frenchman is back in Europe and continuing to make absurdly great plays. Most recently, he somehow erased a 2-on-1 fast break, where he confronted the lead ball-handler and forced a lob, only to immediate rotate himself around and meet the dunker at the rim. Spoiler: it worked out well for Wembanyama and not his challenger.

The athleticism, namely the fluidity and quick leaping ability to spin and elevate so swiftly, is special, special stuff. It’s like he knows exactly how that play is going to unfold and shuts it down with ease. My goodness, this dude is awesome and supremely fun. He’s going to continue serving as such when he reaches the NBA, but that doesn’t make what he’s doing at the moment any less enjoyable. It only further builds anticipation and excitement.

I cannot wait to keep watching him perform plays that break my concept of what’s possible for most hoopers. I simply have to imagine that got quite a few league scouts and executives out of their seat, pondering whether the playoffs or Play-In are truly worthwhile this season.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Van Buren Records Sneer At Doubters And Reinforce Their Increasing Greatness With ‘DSM’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×