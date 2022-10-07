The unprecedented, two-game exhibition series between Metropolitans 92 and the G League Ignite gave basketball fans a prequel to the story of two fantastic NBA Draft prospects in one of the most enticing classes in recent memory: Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. The latter shined brightly in the first matchup, but exited the second early with an injury.

That game still captured the collective eyes of the basketball world, a testament to how impressive Wembanyama’s display was as he went for 36 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks on Thursday afternoon. On Tuesday, he lit up the box score with 37 points and five blocks, including a 7-for-11 showing from deep.

It’s simple to point out his size — the dude is 7’4! It’s what he’s doing at that size, and doing routinely while flashing the capability of doing even more, that has led to him receiving more hype than any prospect since LeBron James. Hype is not always a good thing, because the word ties into expectations and the difficulty that can come in trying to meet them.

To me, Wembanyama ascends the notion of hype, as he breaks the game and changes the dimensions of the court. You know how Fortnite removed building in some aspects of the game? That’s an apt analogy to how Wembanyama controls the court — the things he can do redefines how the game is played. It’s one thing to be 7’4 with an 8-foot wingspan, it’s another to have that size while being able to do this.

We’ve seen plenty of seven footers who can shoot. Some of them have been able to put the ball on the floor and attack closeouts, some of them are able to take defenders off the dribble. None have been able to do it with this level of quickness, fluidity, coordination, and touch around the basket. Wembanyama is consistently able to play through or over contact due to his height and release point, while his balance is also extremely good for his size. There is still room for him to grow, but as of right now, he is a good enough shooter that you can’t just leave him alone and live with the results.

He’s not just shooting open corner threes. Wembanyama is taking shots off of movement, trailing in transition, some self-created jumpers, and ghosting out of screens. His ability to self-gather and have advanced footwork prior to a shot are ultra-smooth and a joy to watch.