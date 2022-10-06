The G League Ignite and Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 met on Tuesday evening inside Henderson, Nevada’s Dollar Loan Center, where two of the best NBA Draft prospects in recent memory squared off: Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

Neither 18-year-old disappointed. Wembanyama tallied 37 points (11-for-20 shooting), five blocks, four rebounds, and one steal, while netting seven of his 11 triples. Drilling pull-ups, spot-ups, and jumpers on the move, he showcased his immense shooting intrigue while altering numerous shots inside the paint.

His counterpart, Henderson, led Ignite to a 122-115 victory behind 28 points (11-for-21 shooting), nine dimes, five rebounds, two steals, and only two turnovers. The 6’2 dynamo is a superb point guard prospect, rivaled by few, if any, since the turn of the century. His Tuesday night performance illuminated seemingly all of his wide-ranging offensive allure. He canned jumpers, diced up Metropolitans’ pick-and-roll defense, thrived with and without the ball, and converted finishes around limbs as sprawling as an Inflatable Tube Man.

Henderson’s ball-screen expertise is incredibly advanced, especially for an 18-year-old. Time and time again, he engaged Wembanyama and forced the big fella to make a decision. That is how pick-and-roll initiators succeed: coaxing the defense into compromised decision-making rather than vice versa. Chris Paul, for instance, has long been a master of this; it’s why he’s remained an All-Star in the twilight of his career.

Henderson’s pacing and omnipresent threat as a scorer and facilitator routinely cornered defenders into a bind. Augmenting these traits is his brilliant processing speed. As soon as a window opened, he delivered punctual pocket pass after punctual pocket pass to rollers. Whenever the drop defender — usually Wembanyama — shifted their weight toward him, he effortlessly and accurately set the table for his partner.

On one play, Wembanyama granted him too much room around the screen, so he exploded downhill and drew a foul. Headlined by a pair of empathic rejections, Wembanyama enjoyed his moments against Henderson. Generally, though, the guard won their battles, largely on the basis of ball-screen craft that belies his birth year.

The majority of Henderson’s pick-and-roll playmaking featured above occurred in the second half because Metropolitan altered its coverage against him. In the first half, he dazzled with a pair of pull-up jumpers and they elected to increasingly prioritize getting the ball out of his hands after that.