Meet Victor Wembanyama, The Best Basketball Prospect On Earth

By now, you’ve probably seen the viral footage of NBA pros Rudy Gobert and Vincent Poirier playing 2-on-2 with Nanterre’s Maxime Reynaud and Victor Wembanyama. If not, enjoy this clip of a very tall teen pulling up over one of the best defensive big men on earth.

Two minutes of 16-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama and two-time NBA DPOY Rudy Gobert going at it during 2-on-2 in France. Wembanyama's skill level, agility and incredible length are on full display. Arguably the best prospect in the world regardless of age. pic.twitter.com/4ES1jNyMB6 — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) October 18, 2020

It’s a fun little video, with Gobert hitting threes and generally seeming to have fun with the next generation of French big men. What you also noticed in that tweet are the words “arguably the best prospect in the world” in reference to Wembanyama. This isn’t just a fun video of a couple of NBA players having fun during the offseason with their fellow countrymen, it’s the present running headlong into the future and being scarcely capable of comprehending what it is they’re seeing.

Wembanyama is 16 years old (he turns 17 in January) and stands at least 7’2 already. Here he is next to Gobert, listed at 7’1, where he is obviously quite a bit taller.

Ce matin, Victor et Maxime ont eu la chance de s’entraîner avec @rudygobert27 et @viinze_17P 🔥🏀 Vidéos à venir 😬😬 #WeAreJSF pic.twitter.com/kSIMuSZq0j — Nanterre 92 (@Nanterre92) October 17, 2020

You look at that footage, along with basically any other clip of his game, and Wembanyama’s skill level for a 16 year old big man is beyond anything we’ve seen before. He’s the closest thing to a 99 overall MyPlayer on NBA 2K that we have on earth right now, and he’s utterly dominated everywhere he’s been thus far.

Even being on this Nanterre team at all is an incredible accomplishment for someone who legally cannot drive a car in France yet. Nanterre plays in the Pro A, the same league that Gobert himself once played in and the league that has produced NBA players like Tony Parker, Evan Fournier, Boris Diaw, Nic Batum, Frank Ntilikina, and Ronny Turiaf. He’s the second-youngest player to ever compete in Eurocup, the second-largest European continental club basketball competition.

At the Under-18 Adidas Next Generation Tournament in Kaunas this past February, Wembanyama dropped Per 36s of 20.7 points, 15.3 rebounds, and truly staggering defensive numbers — 7.6 blocks and 3.5 steals. He did this a month and a half after turning 16, against players that were up to two and half years older than him. His game log included a 22-point, 15-rebound, 9-block game against Zaragoza. I shouldn’t have to say this, but one of the first and best barometers for a prospect’s ability is dominating their peers, and the argument exists that Wembanyama has been dominating his peers for almost two years now.