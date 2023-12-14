Basketball fans got some less-than-stellar news on Wednesday night ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ game against the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James was ruled out with a calf contusion, meaning we will have to wait for the first time he’ll be able to step onto the court against Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, who is considered the best prospect to enter the league since James back in 2003.

The good news is that Wembanyama is still playing, which means the possibility that exists that Wembanyama was going to do something extremely cool. We got just that at the end of a first half that the Lakers generally dominated, as Wembanyama impacted the game on both ends of the floor in about 45 seconds of action. This included a dunk over Anthony Davis, a block on Max Christie, an alley-oop that he finished, and a block on Davis to close out the frame.

THIS SEQUENCE FROM WEMBY 😤 2 blocks and 2 jams to close out the half 💪 Lakers-Spurs | Live on NBA TV

📲 https://t.co/2NCQUCs1JZ pic.twitter.com/gYyBAkZZJh — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2023

I, truly, have no idea what you are supposed to do when he is putting his fingerprints all over a game like this — Wembanyama went into the locker room with 12 points, five rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and two steals. Fortunately for the Lakers, Davis had a monster first half with 24 points, and despite James sitting out, the team was able to ride its All-Star big man to a 63-50 halftime lead.