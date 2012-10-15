Video: 5-9 James Justice Crushes A Huge Fast-Break Slam

You know your dunking is special when it stands out among all the stimuli that NCAA Final Four weekend offers. James Justice did just that in March, when he took over the annual, year-end slam dunk contest in jaw-dropping fashion. Just 5-9, his dunks left people gasping. Now, Justice strikes again.

OK, actually this was in late August at the Jones Cup in Taipei, Taiwan. (The U.S. team he played on lost by one point in the title game to the Philippines.) I’m not sure why this video just surfaced in the last few days, but it doesn’t really matter: This dunk is insane. The talk of the tournament had to have been this slam he had on the fast break, where a much larger opponent got the full Justice treatment. Justice sizes him up before leaping over the challenge with power.

