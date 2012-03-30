Video: 5-9 James Justice Destroys The College Slam Dunk Contest

You hear it all the time whenever a dunk contest is even remotely exciting: “THAT WAS BETTER THAN THE NBA DUNK CONTEST!” Normally, it’s only a matter of expectations being lowered. But this time, because of 5-9 James Justice, you could make the case. The lil’ man showed everything in his back of tricks, and when he put the ball through his legs off a lob, he had the championship belt all wrapped up.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Was this better than the NBA dunk contest?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.