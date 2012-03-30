Video: 5-9 James Justice Destroys The College Slam Dunk Contest

#Video
03.30.12 6 years ago

You hear it all the time whenever a dunk contest is even remotely exciting: “THAT WAS BETTER THAN THE NBA DUNK CONTEST!” Normally, it’s only a matter of expectations being lowered. But this time, because of 5-9 James Justice, you could make the case. The lil’ man showed everything in his back of tricks, and when he put the ball through his legs off a lob, he had the championship belt all wrapped up.

Was this better than the NBA dunk contest?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSJames Justicevideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP