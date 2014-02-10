Video: 7-1 HS Sophomore, Thon Maker, Can Do It All

There aren’t many 7-footers in high school. In fact, there aren’t many 7-footers anywhere. But there have been and there will continue to be 7-footers on the basketball court, so that’s not what makes Thon Maker special, though a 7-1 high school sophomore will make some NBA GM’s perk up and take notice. No, it’s Thon’s ball-handling and shooting that gave us pause as you’ll see in his mix tape.
Thon’s mix tape starts out like most mix tapes do: with huge dunks and monster blocks. He’s 7-1 guy in high school, so that’s to be expected. But then he does this…
and another jab-step, followed by a single dribble before pull-up like he’s been studying a lot of tape of Carmelo Anthony…
and finally the handle is pretty tight…
Now we’re a little giddy about what Thon’s gonna do in college in a couple years. Stay tuned for this guy.
But â€” and this is just us playing contrarian, since we’ve seen stuff like this before â€” when Tyson Chandler was coming out of Compton’s Dominguez High School in 2001, we saw a ton of footage (on actual television) where he was shooting the ball from beyond the three-point line and pulling up for jumpers.
After toiling in Chicago for a few years, Chandler’s become DPOY and a pick-and-roll lob partner, but he never became an offensive force like he resembled in high school. So while Thon looks like a taller KD, he’s got a long, long way to go before any comparison like that is fair.
(video via CityLeagueHoopsTV; h/t BroBible)
Hopefully, he’ll be allowed to play. Taller guys with skill have it hard because of coaches that may limit them and teammates that catch feelings. He probably should do all four years of college to develop since his style’s all around and he can be better prepared for the pros by not being limited.