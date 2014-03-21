Video: MSU’s Adreian Payne Sets NCAA Record From FT Line; Scores 41 In Win

Adreian Payne set an NCAA record by connecting on all 17 of his free-throw attempts on his way to 41 points in Michigan State’s first-round win over Delaware earlier tonight. Payne said after the game, “When you’re scoring like that and the game is coming so easy, it feels like you’re in a rhythm, it feels like you can’t be stopped.”

The Spartan senior set a few more records besides the 17 free throws without a miss:

Payne of @MSU_Basketball is 2nd player in Tournament history to score 40, shoot 67% FG and 100% FT… the other was Bill Bradley in 1965. — Jason McCallum (@ESPNJMac) March 20, 2014

Adreian Payne has scored an MSU NCAA Tournament-record 35 points, breaking previous mark held by Greg Kelser (34 vs. Notre Dame, 1979). — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 20, 2014

But he was the difference as the No. 4 seed Michigan State Spartans took care of business in the first round, 93-78, against Delaware.

