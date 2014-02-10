Video: Anthony Davis Stuffs D-Will After Crossover

#GIFs
02.10.14 4 years ago

The length of Anthony Davis is overwhelming when you think about how easily and naturally he moves around the court. Guys that are 6-10 with a 7-5.5 wingspan aren’t supposed to be able to stay with point guards. Especially not point guards that used to be all-stars, like Deron Williams. On Sunday, D-Will found himself facing Ant and used his quickness to cross him up. But the Brow recovered in time to block the shot and immediately leak out for what turned into a breezy dunk on the other end.

Davis finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, three steals and that awesome block on D-Will, but the Nets won 91-83 at home.

(video via artan ajo)

