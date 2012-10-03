Video: Antoine Walker Tells Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless How He Blew $110 Million

10.03.12 6 years ago

Last night Twitter was all about the latest installment from ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, “Broke” that aired in prime time. The documentary focused on professional athletes who managed to lose all of the money they earned playing professional sports due to things like gambling, real estate, poor advice, bad “friends,” and more. Antoine Walker was one of the stars of the show because he basically lost his money in every imaginable way, blowing through a reported $110 million fortune. [Related: See the largest collection of Antoine Walker memorabilia in the world.]

As part of the promotion for doc, ‘Toine agreed to talk to Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless about how he lost all of that money. It’s hard for him to accurately explain it (and harder for the rest of the world to understand it), but here’s the video:

Watch the Top 10 Video of the Offseason, including one where Mark Cuban destroys Skip Bayless.

