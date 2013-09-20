Video: Battlefield 4 Multiplayer Looks Intense

This fall should be another big showdown between the Call of Duty and Battlefield franchises. As always in Electronic Arts’ war game series, Battlefield 4 offers up some unique gameplay. The freedom is there to attack how you want to, and in this multiplayer trailer, that’s more evident than ever. Blow up a skyscraper? You can do it. Kill the power to gain an advantage? Yep, it’s possible. The dynamic environment is affected by your actions, changing the landscape of the gameplay in a heartbeat.

Also available is the “Commander Mode,” which will allow you to direct multiple squad leaders and deploy power weapons to turn the tides of the battle.

Battlefield 4 releases on October 29.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.