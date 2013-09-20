Video: Battlefield 4 Multiplayer Looks Intense

#Video #Video Games
09.20.13 5 years ago

This fall should be another big showdown between the Call of Duty and Battlefield franchises. As always in Electronic Arts’ war game series, Battlefield 4 offers up some unique gameplay. The freedom is there to attack how you want to, and in this multiplayer trailer, that’s more evident than ever. Blow up a skyscraper? You can do it. Kill the power to gain an advantage? Yep, it’s possible. The dynamic environment is affected by your actions, changing the landscape of the gameplay in a heartbeat.

Also available is the “Commander Mode,” which will allow you to direct multiple squad leaders and deploy power weapons to turn the tides of the battle.

Battlefield 4 releases on October 29.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Video Games
TAGSBATTLEFIELD 4videovideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP