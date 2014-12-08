Video: Bosh’s Hustle Leads To D-Wade Behind-The-Back Dime To Josh McRoberts

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #GIFs
12.08.14 4 years ago

The Grizzlies got back to their winning ways against the Heat on Sunday with a 103-87 victory despite Marc Gasol‘s rather perfunctory performance shooting the ball. The Heat looked good on one play, though, when Chris Bosh dove to save a loose ball and Dwayne Wade threw a behind-the-back dime for the Josh McRoberts slam.

Watch as Bosh dives to collect a loose ball after deflecting the pass, and gets the ball to D-Wade on the break. Wade throws a simple behind-the-back pass to McRoberts for the jam.

Despite the pretty play, and a 11-for-20, 25-point performance by Wade, the Grizzlies won by double-digits even though their MVP in the season’s first quarter — Gasol — was just 1-for-6 from the field for two points (he’s averaging a career high 19 PPG this season).

Jon Leuer came off the Grizzlies bench to drop 20 and snatch 12 rebounds in the win, stopping a two-game slide after tough losses to Western Conference rivals the Spurs and Rockets.

