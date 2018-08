The Timberwolves’ Brad Miller is officially retiring at the end of the season, capping a solid 13-year NBA career. His final game was an emotional affair for Miller and it showed.

You can see from this clip that he looked like he was about to cry on the court when he stuck his final three-pointer. Then he lost it when he came out of the game foe the final time:

