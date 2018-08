Charlotte’s Byron Mullens has put in some serious work this season, and his highlight reel includes multiple massive dunks.

What he did to LaMarcus Aldridge last night though, tops them all:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook