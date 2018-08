Mike Miller took a beating last night. Tyson Chandler used him as a ladder on one putback dunk, and then on this Carmelo Anthony facial, Miller nearly got faked out of his ACLs. In the end, Joel Anthony couldn’t do anything about it either, catching the slam right on his forehead.

Does Anthony need to change the way he’s playing or not?

