Video: Caron Butler Dunks, Tim Duncan Drops Head In Shame

Actually it was more like Caron Butler serves up the facial, but in the process hits Tim Duncan across the face with his off arm, thus forcing Duncan to go reeling. Watching this play live, I didn’t notice that and started laughing at Duncan’s walk of shame. At the end of the night though, none of this mattered. The Clippers were destroyed and Butler didn’t do anything outside of one tiny third quarter run.

