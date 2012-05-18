Video: Caron Butler Dunks, Tim Duncan Drops Head In Shame

#San Antonio Spurs #Los Angeles Clippers #Video
05.18.12 6 years ago

Actually it was more like Caron Butler serves up the facial, but in the process hits Tim Duncan across the face with his off arm, thus forcing Duncan to go reeling. Watching this play live, I didn’t notice that and started laughing at Duncan’s walk of shame. At the end of the night though, none of this mattered. The Clippers were destroyed and Butler didn’t do anything outside of one tiny third quarter run.

How many games will the Clippers win in this series?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Los Angeles Clippers#Video
TAGSCARON BUTLERDimeMagLos Angeles Clipperssan antonio spursTIM DUNCANvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP