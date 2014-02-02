Video: Chandler Parsons’ Alley-Oop Rejected By Rim

The Rockets handed the Cavs another loss on Saturday night with their two all-stars, James Harden and Dwight Howard, out dueling a Luol Deng, Kyrie Irving combination that looked good in spots on their way to 45 combined points. But Harden and Howard had 54 together as they built a first quarter lead and never lost it at the Toyota Center in Houston. Despite the big effort from their two stars, one of their ancillary scoring options, Chandler Parsons only had seven in the win, and failed miserably during a lob throw by Harden.

A few weeks back, we saw Blake Griffin get snuffed on the slam by a piece of iron. The same thing happens here as Parsons gets rejected by the side of the rim after the lob from Harden.

(video via Frank Den)

