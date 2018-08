I don’t really care if Chandler Parsons did this intentionally or not, it’s funny as hell. A Rockets fan was so excited last night when his team held on to beat the Thunder, he couldn’t wait to fist bump his guy Parsons.

Nope. Not happening:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook