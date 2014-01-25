Video: Chandler Parsons Hits NBA-Record 10 Three-Pointers In 2nd Half

It’s not often there are two records set in the same night, but after Carmelo Anthony‘s explosion at the Garden, Chandler Parsons did just that. The third-year forward in Houston started the game slow, but his closing half was one of the best in the history of the game. Never before has an NBA player hit 10 three-pointers in just two quarters of basketball, but that’s what Chandler did on a perfect 10-for-10 performance from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get the win against the visiting Grizzlies.

After starting the game just 1-of-5 from the field with four points in the first half, Chandler exploded for 30 second half points on 10-for-11 from deep. The Grizzlies went up 44-35 against a Rockets team that was just shooting 33 percent from the field in the first half, but there was nothing they could do against the onslaught of Parsons. He was pulling up deeper and deeper until he was just pulling the trigger the moment he saw daylight from behind the arc.

Unfortunately, the Rockets didn’t give their forward much help. While Memphis had five players in double-figures, Houston could only muster 11 points from Dwight Howard and 10 from a cold-shooting James Harden. Parsons’ record-setting night just happened to come on a night when his teammates couldn’t provide much support. The Grizzlies withstood Parsons’ barrage of daggers from deep, and he finally missed one with under a minute to go. The Grizz eked out a 88-87 win on the road.

