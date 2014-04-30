Video: Charles Barkley Gets A Cramp On “Inside The NBA” & It’s Hilarious

The crew on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” can make anything funny. In this video, Charles Barkley gets a cramp during a commercial break and somehow, they turn the segment into something that is incredibly hilarious.

Watch Kenny totally mess with Sir Charles by telling him to pinch his upper lip.

[RELATED: Shaq calls Robin Lopez “BBQ Chicken” before Barkley calls Shaq “overrated]

Which show is better: this or First Take?

