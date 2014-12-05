Video: Barkley & Kenny Smith Discuss Ferguson On “Inside The NBA”

Charles Barkley made waves earlier this week when he described the looters in Ferguson, Missouri as “scumbags.” His co-host on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” former Rocket sharpshooter Kenny Smith, then wrote an op-ed for USA Today in opposition in Chuck’s comments. Both former players debated the topic on TNT last night, and it’s worth a listen as our nation continues to fray at the seams over the issue.
It’s not worth editorializing very much about what was said when Chuck and Kenny spoke about the topic last night, or earlier in the week — even after seeing both of them at the Kyrie 1 unveiling on Wednesday. We detest violence in all forms, but we’d also like African-Americans to stop getting gunned down by police and anxious Florida residents.
There are no winners here, but sober reflection on the decision not to indict officer Darren Wilson after he fatally shot Mike Brown, and the ensuing riots and protests that resulted after it was announced is worth as much understanding and nuance as we can conjure.
We should all try and empathize beyond your own purview at times like this, and it also wouldn’t hurt to perform as many small acts of kindness for our fellow man as possible — regardless of race, creed, sexual orientation or any other differing characteristics that have acted as the backdrop to violence in America.
These bromides might sound trite or corny, but they’re all we’ve got at this point. There are a lot of pissed off people right now, and we don’t blame them, but it’s always worth talking about while attempting to understand all sides to the issue.
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Let me premise this by saying, I know this is not a political platform, I’m white and I haven’t lived in the States.
Saying that, I don’t understand why more Stars/Celebrities have not weighed in on this important issue. I have been following this story closely and hate the fact Officer Wilson was put on trial to be indicted for murder, when it was clearly man-slaughter. The stupid Fn judicial system will never put an officer on trial for murder, so that was mistake number one.
Secondly, this issue might not affect people directly, but there should be no way a Police Officer can KILL someone without repercussion. They’re not the military and are not there to kill, they are employed to “protect and serve”. This was clearly not what happened. Unfortunately this will continue to happen until everyone stands up and puts an end to unedcuated, untrained – and lets face it – RACIST police serving their neighbourhoods.
In the immortal words of Martin Niemöller … “First they came…”. Because your neighbourhood/family will be next.
[en.wikipedia.org]…
Just saw this and I think John Stewart sums up my feelings. Even right up til the very end of the clip.
[www.youtube.com]
The Blue Code or the Pork Pass as I call it, basically protects cops and often defames the victims of their antics. The evidence that got out on Michael Brown shows that he copuld’ve been taken down without getting gunned down and ala David Stern, the supposed video of him committing a crime has been supressed.
I’d posit that the cops who are walking free while 2 black men are six feet under are the winners here. And Darren Wilson is a lottery winner with his $400,000 in donations raised by those citizens who felt he was being wrongly accused of murder. Yeah, definitely winners here.
This is common sense, all races should stop living in the past and focus on their future and the future of this planet. Cops need better training! “No race”, just the human race!
I truly feel like Charles is totally missing Kennys point. Pain comes in all forms, but relationships really need to be worked on in black communities between law enforcement and the people in order to build respectable relationships.