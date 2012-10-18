Video: Chris Paul & Blake Griffin Team Up For Another Crazy Alley-Oop Highlight

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Chris Paul #Blake Griffin
10.18.12 6 years ago

You know the NBA’s back once you get a Chris Paul/Blake Griffin alley-oop. The Clippers spent much of their summer in the trainer’s room, but at least from the looks of this play, they’re going to be alright. We have high hopes for them out West, and pretty much all of that stems from these two guys. One of our readers likened this play to an old entry from a Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp mixtape. I can see that.

How deep are they going in the playoffs this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Video#Chris Paul#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINChris PaulDimeMagLos Angeles Clippersvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP