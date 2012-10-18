Video: Chris Paul & Blake Griffin Team Up For Another Crazy Alley-Oop Highlight

You know the NBA’s back once you get a Chris Paul/Blake Griffin alley-oop. The Clippers spent much of their summer in the trainer’s room, but at least from the looks of this play, they’re going to be alright. We have high hopes for them out West, and pretty much all of that stems from these two guys. One of our readers likened this play to an old entry from a Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp mixtape. I can see that.

How deep are they going in the playoffs this year?

