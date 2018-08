We spent most of the second half last night just waiting for Chris Paul to step it up and take over. He never did. Instead, it was Kyrie Irving and Dion Waiters who combined for 52 points to upset L.A. But CP3 did showoff his world-class handles on Irving and Samardo Samuels. He took the Shammgod, and added an extra cross to it.

Is he the best ballhandler in the NBA?

