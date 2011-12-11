Video: Cincinnati and Xavier Brawl

If you didn’t catch the end of the Xavier/Cincinnati Crosstown Shootout this afternoon, you missed a brawl for the ages. After a week of trash-talking in the media leading up to the rivalry game, things went off the rails with about 10 seconds to go when Xavier star Tu Holloway was jawing with the Cincy bench. What happened next? 300-level brawling:
And some of those quotes after the game were crazy. These guys aren’t even pretending that they’re sorry. My favorite is Holloway’s “We have a bunch of gangsters over here. Not thugs, but tough guys on the court. We went out there and zipped them up at the end of the game.”
Then Xavier guard Mark Lyons followed up with, “We’re not gonna let ourselves get our faces beat in by someone like Yancy Gates.”
The fallout from this will be interesting. We can see some of the guys (especially Gates), being done for the season.
love how Cinci coach handled this tho.
“There all sitting in there with their Jersey’s off. Some of them I physically took them off!”
Ummmmm did he not hear whats going on in Syracuse and Penn State? Bragging about snatching clothes off a kid doesnt seem appropriate.
That wasn’t even a big fight. They snuffed that one kid, then stepped on him.
The G-Town vs China fight was much better
Those kids who made the “We have a bunch of gangsters over here. Not thugs, but tough guys on the court. We went out there and zipped them up at the end of the game”
comments are morons.
you don’t see that fighting during a college game is a bad idea? Being gangsta on the court is ok?
WTF is that?
Some one should tell them to shut up, and take their scholarships away.
(not for the fight, for that I think they should just sit some games, except they opened their mouths and proved tney see nothing wrong with an on court brawl.)
But no one will because this is college sports and in Div A if you have talent you can be a dumb ass and get away with it.
shit happens, bad situation, but fights can happen over basketball, its a competitive sport
@Mark
Haha@chicagorilla. You could be a dime writer but for 2 things. No class and horrible opinions. Keep trying tho :p
Xavier’s coach Mack has a track record of this stuff happening throughout his career. When he played at Evansville he intentionally threw an inbounds pass into the face of Dayton player causing severe injuries.
He was an assistant at Wake when CP3 famously punched Julius Hodge in the family jewels.
At this game two years ago he got into a verbal altercation with Lance Stephenson (even if you say Lance started it, what self respecting head basketball coach starts jawing with a 19 year old kid?). That game also featured two separate bench clearing incidents, including one that started after an X player clotheslined Stephenson, then a Xavier assistant set a Duncan-esque screen hip checking Lance on his return to the UC bench.
Last season’s game had 1 punch thrown, by Holloway who recieved a technical but no ejection or suspension. 2 years ago Holloway also had to be restrained from attacking officials after the X-Butler clock fiasco (an incident that also ended with Xavier players breaking a water fountain in their locker room).
All in all, considering this track record it is not hard to understand why Mack had no control over the players during the game or press conference.
The Cincy players talked sh*t in the media then when Holloway and Xavier showed they couldent back it up things got physical. The players are young adults Xavier coach should have not let his players speak to the media until the emotion and adrenaline had subsided. Cincy coaches handled this much better than Xavier.
they’ll be ok.And it wasnt no dam brawl that white boy just got punched in the face stomped in the head and got up cheering for more on that crazy white boy shit.
hahaha @ Cincy. This is just their way of messing up their own NCAA bid aside from not making it cuz they sucked.
Damn their coach laid it down. Cincy has always been a faux tough guy team. Hell Kenyon Martin played for them and we all know his rep.
@Dana
#1, I’m not sure why you put your entire name there. That’s interesting.
#2
Kenyon Martin is the one guy in the NBA that you don’t want to mess with. If you think it’s fake tough, ask Corey Maghette’s jaw if Kenyon is a punk.
I’m not really amazed out how people are re/overreacting to a one punch fight that led to nothing. You guys clearly never watched sports before this year. because this NEEEEVVVEER Happens in sports, especially college sports. Get over yourselves people. Sometimes kids get into fights. It’s not a big deal.
I think what TU Holloway meant with the whole “we have gangsta’s in our locker room” thing was that they are a tough, hard-nosed basketball team that won’t back down. Read beyond the words after his actions! He said “not thugs, but tough guys on the court.” Also, the zip em up thing refers to finishing the game. You beat a team, you body bag them. Zip em up, and get them outta here! Everyone is so quick to judge these guys. That’s the problem with having critics and “experts” that have never competed themselves!