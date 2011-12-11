Video: Cincinnati and Xavier Brawl

If you didn’t catch the end of the Xavier/Cincinnati Crosstown Shootout this afternoon, you missed a brawl for the ages. After a week of trash-talking in the media leading up to the rivalry game, things went off the rails with about 10 seconds to go when Xavier star Tu Holloway was jawing with the Cincy bench. What happened next? 300-level brawling:

http://player.espn.com/player.js?pcode=1kNG061cgaoolOncv54OAO1ceO-I&width=480&height=324&externalId=espn:7339298&thruParam_espn-ui%5BautoPlay%5D=false&thruParam_espn-ui%5BplayRelatedExternally%5D=true

And some of those quotes after the game were crazy. These guys aren’t even pretending that they’re sorry. My favorite is Holloway’s “We have a bunch of gangsters over here. Not thugs, but tough guys on the court. We went out there and zipped them up at the end of the game.”

Then Xavier guard Mark Lyons followed up with, “We’re not gonna let ourselves get our faces beat in by someone like Yancy Gates.”

The fallout from this will be interesting. We can see some of the guys (especially Gates), being done for the season.

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook