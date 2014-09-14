Video: Derrick Rose Touch Pass For The Two-Handed Kenneth Faried Flush

#USA Basketball #Derrick Rose
09.14.14 4 years ago

USA Basketball is running a three-point shooting clinic in their gold medal game against Serbia this Sunday afternoon. But with most of America watching football, the men’s basketball team continues to show off their athleticism in the World Cup with a scramble for the ball at mid-court leading to a Kenneth Faried slam after a gorgeous feed from Derrick Rose.

The U.S. is up 67-41 at the half after a slow opening few minutes saw the Serbian side go up by seven points, 15-7. But the Americans stormed back with Kyrie Irving scoring 18 points in the first half including a barrage of three-point bombs from him and Klay Thompson. Here’s the aforementioned touch pass from D-Rose to Faried after a mid-court clamber saw the U.S. capitalize as they’ve done so often during their two weeks in Spain.

After the first half, it doesn’t look like the Serbs are going to do much to stop the immovable force of this young American squad.

(video via HardwoodParoxyms09)

