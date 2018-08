As we wrote in Smack over the weekend, Saturday night’s Dallas/Houston tilt was perhaps the most entertaining game of the season. Outside of O.J. Mayo‘s dagger threes in the fourth quarter, the most memorable highlight came from Dahntay Jones, who crammed a facial on Patrick Patterson‘s dome off a feed from Juice.

