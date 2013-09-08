Video: Derrick Rose Plays One-On-One In Japan Against A Samurai

09.08.13 5 years ago

As part of his promotional tour in Japan for adidas this week, Derrick Rose played one-on-one against Japanese pro players, personalities and even a samurai.

The adidas D Rose tour has been running on-and-off for most of the summer, but this is the first real footage Bulls fans have gotten where Rose is actually playing basketball, and not just dunking on an eight-foot hoop.

Our favorite, though, is when a pair of samurai’s come out in full regalia and Rose splits them for the dunk. It’s a regulation size hoop, too, but it’s just nice to see him dribbling a basketball and exploding to the rim even if it’s a promotional stunt. Next season can’t get here fast enough.

[h/t HoopMixtape]

