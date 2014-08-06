Video: Dikembe Mutombo Out-Dances Amir Johnson

08.06.14 4 years ago

Dikembe Mutombo’s legendary NBA career is remembered best by one thing – his iconic finger-wag after blocking shots. And despite the fact that he’s 48 years-old, a video of Mutombo dancing with Amir Johnson and a Johannesburg native at a children’s camp makes it seem like he could still protect an NBA rim.

Seriously, Mutombo moves remarkably well for a 7-2 man with 18 seasons of NBA miles on his body. His rhythm easily bests Johnson’s, too. The Cleveland Cavaliers could use a defensive presence in the paint; maybe LeBron James should give Mutombo a call.

(H/T Lang Whitaker of All Ball Blog)

