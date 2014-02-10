Video: Dion Waiters’ Game-Sealing Overtime Slam

#Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
02.09.14 5 years ago

We already showed you Kyrie Irving‘s layup to tie the game against the Grizzlies on Sunday night. But in overtime, it was backcourt mate Dion Waiters who sealed the game for a Cavs team that sorely needed a win. Watch the former Syracuse guard explode to the rim and jam it over Zach Randolph to put the game out of reach for the Grizz.

With under 50 seconds to play in OT and the Cavs only up by four, Waiters isolated at the top of the key against 6-9 small forward James Johnson. Waiters shook Johnson and just kept going as the Grizz were late to stop the penetration. Watch as he throws it down over Z-Bo to extend the Cavs lead to six and seal the game.

Waiters finished with 18, and even though it took him 21 shots to get there, he had the biggest bucket of OT. Kyrie Irving led the Cavs to a 91-83 overtime win with 28 points (4-for-4 from beyond the arc), six assists and five rebounds.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#GIFs
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagDion WaitersgifsMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESZACH RANDOLPH

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP