Video: Dion Waiters’ Game-Sealing Overtime Slam

We already showed you Kyrie Irving‘s layup to tie the game against the Grizzlies on Sunday night. But in overtime, it was backcourt mate Dion Waiters who sealed the game for a Cavs team that sorely needed a win. Watch the former Syracuse guard explode to the rim and jam it over Zach Randolph to put the game out of reach for the Grizz.

With under 50 seconds to play in OT and the Cavs only up by four, Waiters isolated at the top of the key against 6-9 small forward James Johnson. Waiters shook Johnson and just kept going as the Grizz were late to stop the penetration. Watch as he throws it down over Z-Bo to extend the Cavs lead to six and seal the game.

Waiters finished with 18, and even though it took him 21 shots to get there, he had the biggest bucket of OT. Kyrie Irving led the Cavs to a 91-83 overtime win with 28 points (4-for-4 from beyond the arc), six assists and five rebounds.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.