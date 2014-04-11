Video: Drake In Disguise Asks Fans What They Think Of Drake Hosting The ESPYs

Depending on how you feel about the man, when recent word broke that Drake was going to host the 2014 ESPY Awards Show, it was either the best or worst news of the year. Aubrey probably suspected the same thing, so he took to Jimmy Kimmel Live and went to the streets himself to see what people thought. Dressed up in disguise in this “I Witness News” segment, Drake coerced some pretty hilarious responses.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Do you think he’ll be a good host?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.