Video: This Josh Smith Pass Is His Brief Rockets Career In A Nutshell

Josh Smith (Troy Taormina, USATODAY)

What have the Houston Rockets received from Josh Smith since “winning” his mid-season free agency? 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game on 34.6 percent shooting. Even worse is that the Western Conference power has dropped three of its five games since acquiring Smith, including a 111-83 laugher at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans last night. But might Saturday be when Smoove finds his groove in Houston? The early returns aren’t encouraging. In a play encapsulating his performance for the Rockets, watch Smith get caught in the air – again – and throw a pass straight to his team’s bench.

Yikes.

And though some of this awful dish can be attributed to a lack of comfort and timing between Smith and fellow new acquisition Corey Brewer, this isn’t the first time he’s fell victim to the pitfalls of jump-passing:

Here’s hoping Smith turns it around and makes an impact for the Rockets. Fortunately for Houston, its deep enough in the frontcourt to remain a major threat even if he doesn’t – Donatas Motiejunas started at power forward tonight, and Terrence Jones will eventually return from injury.

(Video via TMG)

