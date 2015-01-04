Video: This Josh Smith Pass Is His Brief Rockets Career In A Nutshell

What have the Houston Rockets received from Josh Smith since “winning” his mid-season free agency? 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game on 34.6 percent shooting. Even worse is that the Western Conference power has dropped three of its five games since acquiring Smith, including a 111-83 laugher at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans last night. But might Saturday be when Smoove finds his groove in Houston? The early returns aren’t encouraging. In a play encapsulating his performance for the Rockets, watch Smith get caught in the air – again – and throw a pass straight to his team’s bench.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Yikes.
And though some of this awful dish can be attributed to a lack of comfort and timing between Smith and fellow new acquisition Corey Brewer, this isn’t the first time he’s fell victim to the pitfalls of jump-passing:
Here’s hoping Smith turns it around and makes an impact for the Rockets. Fortunately for Houston, its deep enough in the frontcourt to remain a major threat even if he doesn’t – Donatas Motiejunas started at power forward tonight, and Terrence Jones will eventually return from injury.
(Video via TMG)
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
It has more to do with jellings than Josh being mistake prone in this instance. Granted he is, but he still can help the Rockets.
Agree with you here that he has a lot to offer, but chemistry is also something that isn’t guaranteed when a player joins a team. Smith is bringing some serious baggage with him and appears to still see himself as a center piece. Until he learns to play a role with the Rockets (namely just rebounding and D), then this isn’t going to end well.
The baggage aspect with him isn’t too bad since all it is with him is 3 pt shot selection. He’s not as bad as guys like JR Smith, Nick Young, and Brandon Jennings since he doesn’t jack quite as bad as they do, he will defend, doesn’t get crazy techs and he doesn’t get into legal trouble. The Rockets system is sort of questionable since McHale is somewhat overrated and the offense does depend a good deal on threes.
My only problem with him appears to be his low basketball IQ. I’ve seen him all too often make the wrong play or just be out of position. With his athletecism, he can often cheat, but it’s still not helping him with being in position when needed.
I’m no fan of McHale’s coaching, so am surprised the Rockets are doing as well as they are.
I think the coaching of McHale is well for this Rocket’s team because somewhat the coaching training is exactly what this team needs. It’s not that players need the right coaches sometimes the coaches just need the right players.
I see how you flipped the problem on its head, but honestly, I watch the games to see the players, not the coaches.