Video: Duke-Bound Grayson Allen Wins McDonald’s All American Dunk Contest

Duke-bound swingman Grayson Allen took home the crown at the 2014 McDonald’s All American Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago, Illinois, last night. He defeated a group that included Theo Pinson, Justice Winslow, Karl Towns and Kelly Oubre with a nice mix of slams that included his final one over future teammate, Jahlil Okafor.

A 6-4 prospect from Florida, Allen is the 20th-ranked prospect on ESPN’s Top 100 and will be a big part of an impressive freshmen class at Duke (four top-20 players). If Jabari Parker does stay for another year, the Blue Devils are going to be a problem for the rest of the country.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.