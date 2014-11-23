Video: Duke’s Justise Winslow Blocks Layup While Clearing Shooter’s Head

A 6-6, 225 pound 18 year-old that starts for Duke, averages 15 points per game, and clears opposing players’ heads while blocking shots? Sounds like a pretty good NBA prospect to us. Watch Blue Devils freshman Justise Winslow jump over Chasson Randle for an epic block in his team’s win over Stanford.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Full disclosure: The referees called a foul on Quinn Cook before the shot, so Winslow’s incredible display of athleticism didn’t make the score sheet. But who cares? This is the type of stuff that gets draft geeks like us pining for June before the NBA season has even hit its stride.

Winslow is DraftExpress’ seventh-ranked prospect of the 2015 class. Should he continue making amazing plays like this one while thriving on the other end, though, we’re pretty sure his stock will rise even higher.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.