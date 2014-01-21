Video: Dwight Howard Abuses Joel Freeland On Reverse Slam

The Houston Rockets came out and scored 71 points in the first half against the Trail Blazers on Monday night. Except, they’ve scored two more than that in a half earlier this season, and still failed to crack 100 in a loss, so it was only after matching Portland with 35 more points in the third quarter when Rockets fans could exhale. Enough of the game, Dwight Howard showed some flashes of old Dwight with a strong reverse on Joel Freeland.

Patrick Beverley was back for Houston, and Dwight scored 24 while grabbing 12 boards in the 126-113 victory.

Dwight’s big night was needed because LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 20 rebounds in the loss.

