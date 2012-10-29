Video: Dwyane Wade Lists His Favorite Music To Listen To Before & After A Game

#Dwyane Wade #Video
10.29.12 6 years ago

Many basketball players are forever in search of the perfect pregame or postgame music mix. I have my own list, but because of the constant evolution in the entertainment industry, it changes month to month. NBA players approach it the same way. Walk into a locker room, and you’ll undoubtedly hear whatever artist is hot at the moment. Here, check out which artists make up Dwyane Wade‘s pregame (2 Chainz, Jay-Z, Cee Lo) and postgame mixes (John Mayer, Maroon 5, Coldplay).

Who are the essentials on your iPod for before and then after a game?

#Dwyane Wade #Video
