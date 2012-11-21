Video: Florida-Bound Chris Walker Puts Up A Ridiculous Triple-Double

You saw a D-III cat drop 138 points in a game, and while nothing else is coming close to that, Chris Walker‘s recent triple-double (46 points, 16 boards, 10 blocks) is pretty ridiculous on its own. Florida is one of the nation’s most dangerous teams this season, and next year they are bringing in another spectacular class, headlined by Walker.

How good will he be at Florida?

