Video: The Game-Winning Josh Smith 3-Pointer That Almost Wasn’t

More exciting preseason action last night as the (finally) healthy Timberwolves took on an extensively renovated Pistons squad. There were some clankers from the outside by Detroit, especially by free agent signee Josh Smith. But when it mattered, the basketball Gods provided Smith some soft iron for the win.

After a back-and-forth game where Kevin Love poured in 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, the ‘Wolves led by 2 points with under 4 seconds to play. It’s preseason, so we expected a silly 3-point attempt. We didn’t expect it to come from Josh Smith, who was just 5-of-16 from the field at that point and a ridiculous 2-for-8 from beyond the arc. Welp, Smith took another â€” we thought, ill-fated â€” bomb from beyond the arc, and after clanging off the front of the rim, it wiggled through the hoop as time expired for a one-point Pistons win in their final preseason contest.

Hopefully, this augurs good things for the team from Motown this season. Joe Dumars certainly hopes so, but he’d probably prefer Smith not attempt 9 treys in a game.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.