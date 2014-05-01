Video: Go Inside The Training Of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & Chris Paul

#Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant #Chris Paul
05.01.14 4 years ago

With the season on the line tonight for more than a few players, check out these videos to see how Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul train for the big ones. Featuring an inside look on superstar-specific drills from Alan Stein from Stronger Team, as well as inside info on what makes all three players spectacular, you should get a whole new appreciation for what it takes to be great from watching these videos.

If you plan on watching the Thunder vs. Grizzlies game, you have to watch these videos first:

If you plan on watching the Clippers vs. Warriors game, you have to watch these video about Steph Curry and Chris Paul first:

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant#Chris Paul
TAGSAlan SteinChris PaulDime TrainingKEVIN DURANTSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP