Video: Go Inside The Training Of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & Chris Paul

With the season on the line tonight for more than a few players, check out these videos to see how Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul train for the big ones. Featuring an inside look on superstar-specific drills from Alan Stein from Stronger Team, as well as inside info on what makes all three players spectacular, you should get a whole new appreciation for what it takes to be great from watching these videos.

If you plan on watching the Thunder vs. Grizzlies game, you have to watch these videos first:

If you plan on watching the Clippers vs. Warriors game, you have to watch these video about Steph Curry and Chris Paul first:

