Watch Hassan Whiteside Block 12 Shots, Notch Triple-Double In 24 Minutes

In a national television showcase featuring several of basketball’s biggest names, the player who shone brightest was one of whom the audience hadn’t heard. Miami Heat big man Hassan Whiteside dominated the paint during his team’s decisive 96-84 win over the Chicago Bulls, notching an incredible triple-double of 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 blocks – in just 24 minutes of playing time.
The 25 year-old journeyman etched his name in the record books by filling the stat sheet in such a limited amount of playing time:
Today’s performance was the apex of a meteoric rise for Whiteside, who was picked off the scrap heap by Miami in late November and assigned to the franchise’s D-League affiliate just a couple weeks later. The seven-foot behemoth emerged as a fixture of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation in late December after being recalled from the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and enjoyed a six-game streak of double-digit scoring outings to open January – including a 23-point, 16-rebound performance two weeks ago versus DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin, and the Los Angeles Clippers.
But the Whiteside train was briefly halted last week when he sprained his ankle versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. The energetic jumping-jack missed Miami’s previous two games, and wasn’t sure he’d be able to play against the Bulls despite being listed on the active roster.
Below is a playlist of Whiteside’s 12 blocks courtesy of CBS Sports’ James Herbert. Does this look like a guy with a balky ankle?
Just imagine what he could do when fully healthy.
But Whiteside’s dominance also extended to the other end of the floor. Check out this eye-opening two-way sequence from the second quarter:
There was this dunk over Pau Gasol, too:
What sticks out to us as much as Whiteside’s rare combination of size, length, and bounce is his hands. The Marshall product catches every lob thrown his way and manages to corral rebounds in traffic with ease. Players with Whiteside’s basic physical profile don’t grow on trees, but can still be found; those with exceptional hands are still fewer and farther between.
Though it’s his play versus Chicago that has the basketball world buzzing, Whiteside has been good enough in other games to allow for the suggestion that he’s not a flash in the pan. While it’s wildly premature to say he’s a star, it’s not to believe that Whiteside will establish himself as a premier paint-protector at the very least over the season’s remainder. He’s been that intimidating during his brief court-time in 2014-2015, and his natural shot-blocking instincts are that evident.
The next step for Whiteside, though, is avoiding foul trouble so Spoelstra can leave him on the floor for extended stretches. Considering where he was just two months ago, that’s a mighty impressive feat in itself.
(Streamable via r/nba users jwbt123 and sqectre) (Video via Piotr Zarychta)
What do you think?
Who needs a deejay with that kind of block party
Whiteside on the road to greatness. Whiteside is better than Lebron in defense, and offense specially in dunking the ball. He has more time to learn and become a prominent power in the paint.
Better than Lebron?are you serious?Probably on D but not better player.
Hassan is still young man. Have you seen Lebron blocking 12 shots under 25 minutes?Only time will tell how great can be Hassan is in the NBA, but right now, for me, Hassan is on the road to immortality of greatness. The size and length of Hassan is extraordinary with his jumping jack ability in blocking and rebounding the ball is phenomenal, shy of only 1 block to Maniot Bull’s 13 blocks in a game. Imagine that if Hassan could evolve into like 50% of Shaq and 50% of Tim Duncan, he’s gonna be unstoppable. Remember, Hassan has a lot to prove in NBA, a sort of resentment because of him being bypassed almost in all NBA team with their coaches.So, Spo giving Hassan the break is a make or break situation for Hassan to show to NBA what he’s really made of.
Another guy that makes me question NBA scouts for these teams…for too many suits and less basketball minds making decisions. This is a guy who needed to coaching and conditioning and was tossed out the league…He was in the D-League playing with this same talent and all these teams who need a big that can cover the floor on both ends didn’t move. Pat Riley once again grabs a bargain.
Every single team in the league could use this guy, but like Gerald Green of two years ago people just looked the other way…I hope he keeps it up just to continue to make a joke of so called pro scouts and inept coaches.
Also I hope many players start to understand the work a guy like him put in to be ready as well. Great story. Will the heat flip Deng or other assets to capitalize or gel as a unit to matter in the East…we’ll see.
people say that he’s not a likeable guy and is a little too cocky… but i agree with u
If people did not like him because he’s cocky then it’s their loss.
as long as a person can back it up, they can say whatever they want.
This is not the youth rec league.
flip Deng?
Deng is one of our most important pieces moving forward. We want him to retire a Heat.
Championship rosters do not get rid of players like Luol Deng.
who are you going to replace him with?
It isn’t that I don’t like Deng and respect him as a Vet that plays the right way, but the reality of the situation is he is a band-aide and is not a future piece. While he isn’t a bad contract he is not enough with the lack of development with Ennis and production consistently from Granger to supplement and replace the things Wade is able to do or can’t do some nights.
What I’d replace him with? I’d grab a young wing with promise to learn under Wade. How about Terrence Ross and Amir Johnson for Deng and a pick?
A three team trade would be needed to get some of the other young promising wings form the west to get Deng to a contender that he would be happy and still get back quality assets…(I’m looking at Timberwolves), but sending Deng there straight up knowing they probably wouldn’t buy him out is cruel, but if the Heat could get back Thad Young and Shabazz Muhammad (or Dieng) for Deng and spare parts you don’t do it?
I think the Toronto deal is a Win Win. Ross is very talented, but he needs a vet’s tutelage to realize it…who better than Wade?
I remember when he got drafted and he was all skin, bone and dripping with talent. So happy for him to have some steady playing time and excellent coaching to give him the opportunity he needed all along. Even if he doesn’t score in double figures, his rebounding, defense and shot blocking are what so many teams in this league could use. I just hope he gets a good long contract when the season is out.