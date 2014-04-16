Video: Iman Shumpert Off-The-Backboard Jam

We’ve already shown you Iman Shumpert‘s killer crossover on Paul Pierce, but that wasn’t the only highlight the Knicks wing starred in on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. After a turnover just beyond mid-court, Toure Murry found time to lob it off the backboard for a two-handed Shump thump.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.