Video: Iman Shumpert Off-The-Backboard Jam

We’ve already shown you Iman Shumpert‘s killer crossover on Paul Pierce, but that wasn’t the only highlight the Knicks wing starred in on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. After a turnover just beyond mid-court, Toure Murry found time to lob it off the backboard for a two-handed Shump thump.
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Priceless NYC basketball. Why make the Playoffs, when you can just make Highlights?
[www.youtube.com] His first musicvideo, spread the word if you love music, my bro dead killed it, Bronx in the housee