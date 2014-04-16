Video: Iman Shumpert Off-The-Backboard Jam

04.16.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

We’ve already shown you Iman Shumpert‘s killer crossover on Paul Pierce, but that wasn’t the only highlight the Knicks wing starred in on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. After a turnover just beyond mid-court, Toure Murry found time to lob it off the backboard for a two-handed Shump thump.

