Video: J.R. Smith Destroys the Sixers With A Fast-Break Dunk

#Philadelphia 76ers #Dunks #Video #New York Knicks
11.05.12 6 years ago

This play pretty much embodies how the Knicks treated the Sixers in back-to-back smackings of Philly over the last two days. New York bullied the Sixers in both games, and this play is just one of the many times the Knicks simply ripped the ball away from a Sixers player like they were bullying them on the playground.

Here, Pablo Prigoni comes away with the steal and somehow finds a streaking J.R. Smith for a massive dunk:

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Dunks#Video#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagDUNKSJ.R. SmithNEW YORK KNICKSPablo PrigioniPat's Sixers BlogPHILADELPHIA 76ERSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP