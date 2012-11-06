Video: J.R. Smith Destroys the Sixers With A Fast-Break Dunk

This play pretty much embodies how the Knicks treated the Sixers in back-to-back smackings of Philly over the last two days. New York bullied the Sixers in both games, and this play is just one of the many times the Knicks simply ripped the ball away from a Sixers player like they were bullying them on the playground.

Here, Pablo Prigoni comes away with the steal and somehow finds a streaking J.R. Smith for a massive dunk:

