Video: Jabari Parker Jams It On Josh Smith

Giannis Antetokounmpo was only 1-of-13 from the field last night against Detroit for just two points in over 30 minutes of action. But he did find time to set up Jabari Parker for this jam on Josh Smith. J Smoove wasn’t able to duplicate his teammate’s rejection in the same contest.

Watch the Greek Freak palm the ball like he’s going to try and stretch for his own basket, only to drop it off to Parker. The Duke rookie isn’t the athletic specimen of some of his fellow 2014 draftees, but he’s wily (think Paul Pierce) and smartly avoids Smith’s presence by switching to his left hand for the jam:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(video via James Herbert)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.